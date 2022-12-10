Financial Comparison: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus Its Competitors

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.20

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 91 604 1664 78 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.50%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 79.87%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.44, indicating that their average share price is 1,244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

