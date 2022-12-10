Financial Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) and Its Competitors

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Healthcare Triangle to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle Competitors 259 1677 2887 59 2.56

Profitability

Healthcare Triangle currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,149.22%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81% Healthcare Triangle Competitors -242.75% -212.14% -11.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million -$5.95 million -0.62 Healthcare Triangle Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.89

Healthcare Triangle’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle’s peers have a beta of -5.23, suggesting that their average share price is 623% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

