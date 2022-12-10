Financial Survey: China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) vs. Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Scor pays out -60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and Scor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Scor $17.09 billion 0.24 $539.49 million ($0.23) -9.56

Profitability

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Scor.

This table compares China Life Insurance and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Scor -2.24% -5.87% -0.68%

Volatility & Risk

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Life Insurance and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Scor 1 4 7 0 2.50

Scor has a consensus price target of $23.05, indicating a potential upside of 947.73%. Given Scor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scor is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Scor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Scor

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.