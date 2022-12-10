First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First American Financial worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

First American Financial Announces Dividend

FAF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

