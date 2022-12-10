First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Head-To-Head Survey

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 9.79 $227.56 million $1.61 22.12 First Bank $98.87 million 2.95 $35.43 million $1.78 8.44

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 42.35% 16.19% 1.75% First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. First Bank has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than First Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats First Bank on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

