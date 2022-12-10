First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.19. 180,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 216,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 564.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 155,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $501,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

