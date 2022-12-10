Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $69,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

