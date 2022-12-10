Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fisker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Fisker by 11.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $7.26 on Monday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Fisker had a negative net margin of 669,901.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.88%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

