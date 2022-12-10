Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $576,933.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Five9

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

