Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $576,933.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FIVN opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
