Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $52.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Fiverr International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $137.02.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

