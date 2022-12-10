Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Sells $433,800.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $82,769,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flex by 68.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 103,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Flex by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,481,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 543,262 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

