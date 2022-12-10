FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.65. 262,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 187,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $67,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $83,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period.

