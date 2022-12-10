Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £140.18 ($170.93).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($168.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £161 ($196.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($184.70) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a £140 ($170.71) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($137.57), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,260.07). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($138.58), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,797.95). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112.82 ($137.57), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,260.07).

FLTR stock opened at £119.70 ($145.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.50) and a one year high of £123.65 ($150.77). The stock has a market cap of £21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -50.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,942.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

