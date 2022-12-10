Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 395.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,466 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,778,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

