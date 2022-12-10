Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

FTV stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

