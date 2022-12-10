Franklin Street Properties (FSP) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $209.36 million $92.72 million 3.73 Franklin Street Properties Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 16.76

Profitability

Franklin Street Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 49.20% 10.72% 6.24% Franklin Street Properties Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Street Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties Competitors 2147 11699 13250 296 2.43

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties rivals beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

