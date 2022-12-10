Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,886,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $113,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

