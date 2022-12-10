Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.68. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 11,370 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 185,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,761,314.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,814,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,418,959 and sold 119,885 shares valued at $1,688,434. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

