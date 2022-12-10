Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $887.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.