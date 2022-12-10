FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,587 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 215,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $184,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

FSK stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

