Fundamental Research Analysts Give Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) a C$0.56 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 target price on Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Rover Metals Stock Down 10.0 %
ROVR stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rover Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36.
About Rover Metals
