Fundamental Research Analysts Give Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) a C$0.56 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.56 target price on Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rover Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

ROVR stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. Rover Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36.

Get Rover Metals alerts:

About Rover Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.