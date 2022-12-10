FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Valneva SE Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Valneva in a report released on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million.

Valneva Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

VALN stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Valneva has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.