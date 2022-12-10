FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

