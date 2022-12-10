FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised by Capital One Financial

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,713 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

