FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Reduced by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.77. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of SLG opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.38. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

