FY2022 EPS Estimates for SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SThree in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for SThree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

SThree Price Performance

SThree stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. SThree has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

