FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
