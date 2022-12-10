FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AltaGas Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.