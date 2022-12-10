FY2023 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, December 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

