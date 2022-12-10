FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

AX opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

