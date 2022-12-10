FY2026 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Nkarta Trading Down 4.6 %

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

Shares of NKTX opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Nkarta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 936,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nkarta by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 312,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nkarta by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.