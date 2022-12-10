Gail K. Naughton Sells 3,922 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) Director Gail K. Naughton sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $20,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $30.50.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.