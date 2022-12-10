GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.40 ($35.16) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ETR:G1A opened at €39.91 ($42.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

