GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
GEE Group Company Profile
Further Reading
