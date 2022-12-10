GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

