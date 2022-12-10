Gibson Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.41.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49. In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,840.49. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

