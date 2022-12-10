Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $198,231.22 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 106,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $198,231.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,912,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,236,838.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

