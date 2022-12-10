Glencore plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Trading Down 1.6 %

About Glencore

Glencore stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.