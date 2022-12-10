Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.13. 20,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

