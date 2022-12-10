Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 4.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 139,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,467,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Kagan purchased 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,220.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globalstar news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,220.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,641,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,000 and sold 3,255,695 shares valued at $6,254,036. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,572,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 379,097 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 43.9% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 205,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 59.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Recommended Stories

