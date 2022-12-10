GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Price Performance

GMS opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GMS

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GMS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.