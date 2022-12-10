Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.