Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

