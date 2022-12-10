Graeme Watt Purchases 13 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($193.71).
Softcat Stock Up 2.3 %
LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,222 ($14.90) on Friday. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.44). The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Softcat Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.20 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
