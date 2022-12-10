Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTN. Stephens decreased their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

