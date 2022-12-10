Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.68).
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7,140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 501.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.59.
Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates
In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($255,223.88).
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
