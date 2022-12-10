Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.68).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 499.80 ($6.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7,140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 501.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.59.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($255,223.88).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.