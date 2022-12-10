Greencore Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Greencore Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

