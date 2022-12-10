Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 20%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 190,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 85,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Group Eleven Resources

(Get Rating)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

