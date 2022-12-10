GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in GSK by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 58.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

