GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $45,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,535 ($18.72) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.17) to GBX 1,600 ($19.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK opened at $35.97 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

