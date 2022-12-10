Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Shares Up 1%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. 144,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 195,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03.

