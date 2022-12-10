Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $15.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 900,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

See Also

