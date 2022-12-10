HC Wainwright Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

