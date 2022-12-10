HC Wainwright Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
